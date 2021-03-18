Disco Elysium is coming to PS5 with 4K and 60 fps

The developer ZA / UM revealed on Wednesday (17) that Disco Elysium – Final Cut will be released in late March for PS4 and PS5, bringing new gameplay content on both platforms and performance improvements in the next-gen version.

According to details shared on the game’s official website, the new edition of the RPG will introduce an unprecedented area with total freedom of exploration, new missions, improved gameplay system and complete dubbing, including NPC lines, animations and all other types of sound effects, on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

New generation players will have access to the enhanced version of the game, with a free upgrade for Definitive Edition holders and support for 4K resolution and 60 fps.

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut será lançado em 30 de março para PS4 e PS5.