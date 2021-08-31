Disco Elysium Gets Age Rating On Xbox and Switch

Disco Elysium: It won’t be much longer before Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One players can play Elysium The Final Cut Disc. After all, the game was recently rated by the PEGI age rating agency, which means the product is ready and should get a release date soon.

The Final Cut version had initially been released for PC, where it gained a lot of additional content. After a nice port for PlayStation 5 and PS4, now it’s time for nintendistas and boxers to have fun. It’s just strange that I didn’t see an announcement of this already at Gamescom 2021, which seemed like a good opportunity.

As reported by insider Nibel on Twitter, the game remains adult-only, with realistic violence, illegal drug and substance use, and profanity. In other words, it’s the complete experience without filters.

Have you ever played any of the previous versions of Disco Elysium? Are you excited to meet or revisit The Final Cut on Xbox consoles or Switch? What is your opinion about this game? Let us know in the comments below!