Disco Elysium Dev Job Listings Hint at a New Game

The ZA/UM developer company, founded in 2016, has established itself as one of the most interesting young studios in the video game industry, releasing the popular role-playing game Disco Elysium in 2019. Almost three years have passed since the launch of Disco Elysium, and although ZA/UM spent part of that time expanding and iterating the final version of Disco Elysium, fans know that the announcement of the studio’s next game is only a matter of time. With this in mind, some recent ZA/UM job listings are puzzling.

Recently, three job listings have been added to the ZA/UM job board, two of which have an artistic focus, and the third is very interesting. The lists are intended for an environment concept artist, a lead environment artist (Unreal Engine 5), and a sales and monetization specialist. Each of these lists reveals details about the next ZA/UM game and may even hint that it will not be related to Disco Elysium.

The first list of vacancies, “Concept Artist for the environment”, is especially interesting. The job description indicates the ability to create a “new world”. In addition, the artist must “love fiction and space.” To hammer this idea of imagination and a little figuratively, the list of vacancies from the developer Disco Elysium then suggests that applicants “understand that there are more things in heaven and on earth than philosophy dreams of.” More specific requirements include experience with “Creating an Unearthly Environment” and an understanding of “architecture or urban planning”.

ZAUMA’S NEXT GAME? Job listings offer science fiction! from DiskoElizium

The second list of vacancies, a leading environment artist, is more technical. However, it also requires an interest in architecture and a love of science fiction and video games. However, there is one very interesting addition here. It is listed as a “bonus” skill when creating “parametric and procedural content”. In other words, content created using algorithmic processes, and not directly designed.

If the first two job listings weren’t interesting enough, then the third one should confuse every Disco Elysium fan. A sales and monetization specialist is just right for the job that his name implies. One of the first listed responsibilities is “Maximizing and diversifying revenue streams from the full game, add-ons and live services content.” This project can be a game with a live service.

These three tasks create a vague idea of what ZA/UM can work on. A sci-fi game with incredibly creative elements and a procedurally generated environment, potentially built on elements of live services. There were rumors that ZA/UM are working on Disco Elysium 2, but it sounds very different. Of course, ZA/UM can work on several projects or just experiment with different game structures and creative ideas. Fans will have to wait to find out exactly what the developer of Disco Elysium can do next.

Disco Elysium is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.