Disco Elysium anticipates an imminent announcement

The official website of the video game has disappeared to give way to a symbol with a star and a red background.

Disco Elysium has not yet been released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, but its developer is already looking to the horizon. ZA / UM, the studio behind the project, has news on its hands. This is what he has shown on the video game’s website, which no longer looks like it used to. Now, the site has been dyed red and shows a strange logo with a star in its central part. No additional information appears, except for the word “soon”, which suggests that we will soon discover the nature of the project.

Will it be a sequel? A prequel? An expansion? At the moment, there is no certainty, so we will have to wait for the developer to communicate the news. It should be noted that this update of the website has taken place shortly before the The Game Awards 2020 gala, the awards ceremony for the best titles of the year, which also serves as a showcase for the announcement of new projects. The event organized by Geoff Keighley has between 12 and 15 world exclusives. Will the new ZA / UM be present? Nothing confirmed right now.

What projects are known?

What is known is that there are several projects related to Disco Elysium underway. For starters, Robert Kurvitz, lead writer and designer, has written The Sacred and Terrible Air, a novel set in the game’s universe to be published in English soon. In addition, the producers of Sonic The Movie are working on its audiovisual adaptation: ZA / UM collaborates with dj2 Entertainment to bring their video game to serial format.

Disco Elysium was originally released on PC and today it is the only platform on which it is available besides MAC. However, the team is working on a version for Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, although they have not set a release date. The title has a Spanish translation.



