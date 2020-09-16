Disclosure from Spotify after Apple event

Spotify criticizes Apple for its non-competitive actions. Because, after the crisis between Epic Games and Apple, the popular content platform, which is a party of Epic Games, is vomiting its anger at Apple with a new statement. Spotify and Apple seem to be tense escalating.

Spotify and Apple tensions rise

Apple held an event yesterday (September 15) and introduced its new devices as part of this event. In addition to these devices, it also announced its service called Apple One. This service makes it possible to gather services such as Apple TV Plus, iCloud, Apple Arcade and Apple Music under one roof.

Spotify, which has been criticizing Apple for a while, especially on the Apple Music side, says that the new “One” service will make this situation worse. It is seen that Apple, which will gather all its services under a single service, is criticized by Spotify on the grounds that it will not offer competition to other applications and platforms at this point.

Spotify shared a post via Peter Kafka immediately after the introduction of Apple’s One platform. In the sharing, the service in question is criticized for basically “eliminating competition completely”. The shared statement reads:

Spotify, via PR, says Apple bundle that combines music with other services helps make Spotify’s antitrust case, and “threatens our collective freedoms to listen, learn, create, and connect." pic.twitter.com/62KjsEwJ2i — Peter Kafka (@pkafka) September 15, 2020

“Apple once again expands its domain to put its competitors at a disadvantage. He uses his power to condemn people to choose his services. We urge competition authorities to take urgent action to limit Apple’s anti-competitive behavior; If not checked, it will cause irreparable damage. Threat to the developer community and our collective freedoms with listening, learning, building and connecting. ”

Let’s see where the crisis between Spotify and Apple will move to in the coming days. Because both sides are now defendants.



