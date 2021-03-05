Disclosure for the newest member of the Realme GT series

Realme’s new flagship phone, the GT, recently appeared. The company gave the good news of another smartphone at the end of the event where it introduced GT. Realme Vice President Xu Qi stated that the new member of the series, named GT Neo, will also be official soon.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor at the heart of the Realme GT will be replaced by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 in the GT Neo. Although what is known about the Realme GT Neo is limited to this for now, both new shares and leaks are expected to appear in the coming weeks.

Dimensity 1200 was announced last January. MediaTek’s flagship processor was produced with a 6 nm chip design. The processor consists of 1 + 3 + 4 core configurations and 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 serves as the main core. It complements three 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 and four 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 processors.

This configuration provides a 22 percent performance increase compared to Dimensity 1000+. On the GPU side, Mali-G77MC9 is preferred as in Dimensity 1000+. This processor supports 168 Hz refresh rate and 200 megapixel camera resolution.

Looking at the calendar announced by MediaTek earlier, it seems likely that the Realme GT Neo promotion will take place in late March or April.