Disappointment of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Geekbench score of Samsung’s new flagship Galaxy Note 20 has been revealed. If the score in question belongs to the final model, Samsung phones with Exynos processors may continue to react.

South Korean technology giant Samsung will reveal the next-generation flagship smartphones Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in just 5 days. Despite the fact that almost all the information about both phones has been revealed, it is still a matter of curiosity how Samsung will offer an experience at the performance point.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S20 family with either the Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 processor, according to the market it is available for sale. Galaxy S20 models with Exynos 990 lag behind Snapdragon 865 models in both user reviews and comparison tests. The expectations are that this situation will change in the Galaxy Note 20 series.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra design

The recent Galaxy Note 20 Geekbench result shows that Samsung does not provide the expected optimizations in its new flagship and that the models with Exynos processors will fall behind the models with Snapdragon processors. However, there is a possibility that the model that appeared in Geekbench will be a pre-production prototype.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Geekbench score

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Geekbench received an average of 800 points with a single core performance and an average of 2700 points with a multi-core performance. When we look at the Geekbench results of the Galaxy Note 20, we see that it gets 928 points in a single core and 2721 points in a multi-core. Therefore, there may not be a big performance difference between the two models.



