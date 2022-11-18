Disappointed reviews here, check out what critics are saying about Amy Adams’ sequel on Disney+

Giselle, Robert and the rest of the gang are finally back!

The disappointed will see how Giselle and Robert will move their family from Manhattan to the suburbs. With director Adam Shankman and Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz behind the music, we were promised several important musical moments, including Idina Menzel will finally sing. Reviews tell us what we need to know about this Disney+ sequel before deciding whether to host a movie night with the family. Let’s see what the critics are saying, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of “Disappointment.” Our own Mike Reyes rates the film 4.5 stars out of 5, saying it surpasses the original and is one of the best Disney films of the year:

Just as brilliantly as Enchanted drew the line between worlds, Disenchanted sends its universe into a fully realized and brightly colored life. There are a lot of musical numbers, which allows Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz to work their magic again in the Disney catalog. The villainous plot twist of this film is used not only as an easy way of storytelling, as Amy Adams gets a lot of fun, gradually turning into an evil stepmother.

Amelia Emberving of IGN agrees that this is a “mostly successful” attempt, rating the film as a “good” 7 out of 10. She warns that people hoping for just more of the original film may be disappointed, as “Disappointed” presents the story in a different direction. The critic says:

Disenchanted continues to focus on magic other than Enchanted 2007, which may cause a mixed reaction among fans hoping to see more of the same. However, the only real sin of the film is boring lyrics to rude songs. The return of Amy Adams as Giselle is charming, and the families will have a lot of fun sitting down for the sequel together.

For Moira McDonald of the Seattle Times, this movie was worth the wait, Amy Adams is still a dream, and the sequel is filled with luxurious musical numbers. The critic rates it 3 out of 4 stars, saying:

Like Enchanted, Disenchanted plays with the idea of stepping out of the world of an animated fairy tale into the real world (albeit in a rather embellished version of it) and back; it’s a journey worth going through again, even after so many years.

However, not all critics like the role of Giselle as a villain. Owen Gleiberman from Variety believes that the heroine Amy Adams-goody was the highlight of “Charmed”, and her transformation into an evil stepmother leads to the sequel to “point shot”. He says:

One should ask: how much fun is there in this? The fish-out-of-water hook has disappeared, as has the image of Giselle as an overly cute representative of a defeated world. Obvious in his comedy, both bloated and underfed in his fantasy, “Disappointed” is at times similar to the children’s “Don’t Worry, Dear” crossed with “Cinderella Strikes Back.”

Lovia Gyarkye from THR is also not thrilled with the Enchanted sequel, saying it lacks charisma and curiosity despite the best efforts of its talented cast. According to the review:

The advantage of nostalgia aside, Enchanted’s success was the result of an alchemical combination of strong performances (especially from Adams), a chaotic location and a commitment to basic moral lessons (the magic of true love), even while cunningly flipping fairy-tale images. “Disappointed…” strives for a skilful combination of slapstick comedy and the poignant messages of the original, but struggles to find its basis, resulting in a film as vanilla as its setting.

Giselle’s sweet naivety was undoubtedly part of what made “Charmed” such a classic 15 years ago, and it seems that critics do not all agree with the plot in which her heroine moves in the long-awaited sequel. Others, however, fully support it. If you want to watch “Disappointment” yourself, the movie is already available for streaming on Disney+. If you want to start planning your next trip to the cinema, be sure to check out our movie release schedule for 2022 and find out what will be released on the big screen in 2023.