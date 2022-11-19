Disappointed Director Tells Disney Fans Where to Look For Easter Eggs in The Sequel

There are SPOILERS ahead for Disenchanted, which is now being broadcast on a Disney+ subscription.

Fifteen years after Disney fans first fell in love with “Charmed,” Giselle Amy Adams, the cast from the original along with some new faces came together for “Disappointed.” The sequel follows Giselle and Patrick Dempsey Robert as they move from New York to the suburbs with teenager Morgan and their newborn baby. Although Giselle has spent a lot of time outside of the animated world of Disney princesses Andalasia, when we catch up with her in “Disillusioned,” the film is full of references to Disney, just like in the first film.

Disappointed sees Giselle’s new city like home when she wishes for a fabulous life. This leads to numerous possibilities for Disney Easter eggs. As director Adam Shankman recently shared with us:

The fundamental theoretical construction of Enchanted is the creation of all tropes. And that’s one of my favorite things about the movie and being in it, because as far as I know, Disney winked at himself for the first time. I don’t think Disney has ever allowed himself to wink. So it was such an incredible opportunity.

Adam Shankman spoke to Disney’s Disenchanted Easter Eggs during a virtual press conference dedicated to the film, in response to CinemaBlend’s question about it. He continued by sharing some specific moments from the film, saying:

Honestly, if you look around when the city turns into a fabulous city, there’s something winking at Disney in every sign of every store, but it’s very subtle. There’s a not-so-subtle hint in Gabby’s solo song. Well, actually there are a lot of them. Every frame in this song is a reference to another song “I Want”.

Like that. During Gabriella Baldacchino’s melody called “Perfect”, Morgan, hypnotized, like the whole city, by a fairy-tale character, takes on the role of a classic Disney heroine. As Shankman explained, the scene goes back to various Disney songs “I Want”. Looking back at the scene, I definitely see it. Morgan squeezes a piece of material the same way Aurora squeezes Philip’s cloak in “Once upon a Time in a Dream”, and a splash of water breaks out behind her, as in the Little Mermaid’s “Part of Your World” when she sits on a ledge.

I’m sure there’s more to this scene. Speaking about Easter eggs elsewhere in “Disappointed,” Shankman also said the following:

Pip turns into Lucifer, Amy turns into many Disney villains. The magic mirror is a copy of the Magic Mirror from “Snow White”. From floor to ceiling, wherever you look, you can swing the cat, you will get into the trophy. And it was really a lot of fun. And I think with the actors, we talked about some of them, but I just put a lot of them in there. What about Jaime and Yvette’s ball gowns? These are literally the stepsister dresses from Cinderella. So it’s the fingers on the top of the head [Easter eggs].

It looks like we could spend the entire viewing looking for references to Disney! When Giselle’s fabulous wish comes true, she becomes an evil stepmother, and Morgan becomes the hero of the story. At the same time, Adams gets the opportunity to imitate a new side of himself and send off many Disney villains with his clothes, and Pip turns into a cat that looks exactly like Cinderella’s Lucifer. Speaking about Cinderella, the director of “Disappointed” also noted that Jaime Mays and Yvette Nicole Brown also wear the iconic dresses of the evil stepsisters Anastasia and Drizella.

The film appeared on Disney+ this weekend and received mixed reviews from critics in general, and an enthusiastic review of “Disappointed” from CinemaBlend rated it 4.5 out of 5. You can decide for yourself whether the continuation will be good or bad. But in any case, you should like that Disenchanted continued the tradition of including all Disney callbacks, as Enchanted did.