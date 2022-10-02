Disabling/enabling two-factor authentication in Instagram

Social media accounts are often targeted by intruders. Applications offer various security methods. Instagram also protects users’ security in various ways. Two—factor authentication is one of them.

How to do two-factor authentication on Instagram?

Two—factor authentication is a security feature that helps protect your Instagram account and password. If you have set up two-factor authentication, you will receive a notification or you will be prompted to enter a special login code when someone tries to log into your account from a device that we do not recognize.

Here are the steps:

First open the Instagram app.

Log in to your profile with your photo in the lower right corner.

Tap the “three lines” icon in the upper-right corner of your profile screen.

Enter the “Settings” on the screen that appears.

Click on the “Security” option.

Log in to the “Two-factor authentication” section.

Click the “Start” button at the bottom.

Select the security method that you want to add to the resulting page.

Follow the instructions that will appear later.

For two-factor authentication on Instagram, you need to choose one of three security methods. These options include “Third-party Authentication App”, “Text Message” and “WhatsApp”. To use two-factor authentication, you must have at least one of these parameters set.

How do I disable two-factor authentication?

So, you used two-factor authentication on Instagram, but now you want to disable this feature. Here’s what you need to do for that. You can follow the following steps to complete the process of disabling two-factor authentication on Instagram.

Here are the steps:

First open the Instagram app.

Log in to your profile with your photo in the lower right corner.

Tap the “three lines” icon in the upper-right corner of your profile screen.

Enter the “Settings” on the screen that appears.

Click on the “Security” option.

Log in to the “Two-factor authentication” section.

Log in to the option you selected for two-factor authentication earlier.

In this section, you will see that two-factor authentication is enabled.

Slide the button to the left to disable this feature.

Confirm the warning “You are confident in two-factor authentication” by clicking “Close”.

Here’s how easy it is to enable two-factor authentication on Instagram. So, are you using this Instagram feature? You can share your opinion with us in the comments section or on the SDN forum.