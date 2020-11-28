Dirty Dancing: Patrick Swayze will not appear

Actress Jennifer Gray confirmed that the Dirty Dancing sequel will not seek an actor to replace Patrick Swayze, who died in 2009 of pancreatic cancer. The actress who starred in the original film is part of the cast of the new production, but was also cast as executive producer of the film.

Released in 1987, Ritmo Quente was revolutionary in cinemas. More than U $ 170 million was raised in its debut year alone. In addition, the soundtrack sold over 32 million copies and the song “I’ve Had The Time of My Life” won the Oscar for Best Original Song.

In 2020, the production of a sequel to the film was announced. However, with the death of Patrick Swayze, fans began to wonder what the script would be like without Johnny, the dance instructor with whom Gray’s character falls in love.

During the announcement of the sequel, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said the film will be romantic and nostalgic, just what fans expect.

The film will be the first sequence of Dirty Dancing for the big screen, but that does not mean that other productions based on the plot did not happen. In 2004, a play entitled Havana Nights arrived at the theater in the United States, followed by a musical on Broadway in 2017.

So far, no details of the cast have been released other than Jennifer Gray. Likewise, there is still no release date for the film. So, keep an eye on the site to find out more!

