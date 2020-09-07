DiRT 5’s release date postponed again

British video game developer Codemasters has announced that the release date of DiRT 5, the latest game of the popular racing game series DiRT, has been delayed. November was the last month for the game, whose release date was postponed from October 9 to October 16 in the past weeks.

The decision to postpone the game’s official Twitter was announced, while the new release date was set as November 6. Thus, DiRT 5, whose release date was initially postponed from October 9 to October 16, deviated by about 1 month from the scheduled program.

DiRT 5 will come with a competitive career mode:

The last game of the series will appear before the players with a comprehensive and competitive career mode. In this mode, where we will start as an inexperienced racer, we will strive to become a legendary racer by overcoming the challenges one by one.

The career mode is divided into five chapters to cover key moments in the story, and players will be offered multiple options for each chapter. This way, players can choose which events they want to participate in, and more events will be unlocked as each race is won.

DiRT 5 system requirements:

Minimum

Operating System: 64 bit Windows 10

Processor: AMD FX 4300 / Intel Core i3 2130

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 480 / NVIDIA GTX 970

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 60 GB available space

Suggested

Operating System: 64 bit Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3600 / Intel Core i5 9600K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon 5700XT / NVIDIA GTX 1070 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 60 GB available space

The new game of the popular racing game series DiRT will be released on November 6 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC platforms. By clicking the link here, you can access the game’s Steam page and purchase the game.



