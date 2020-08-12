Dirt 5 release date has been postponed! New date

Dirt 5, the rally game developed by Codemasters, has been postponed once again. Announced at the Inside Xbox event, the game’s release date was originally set as October 5. However, with the statement made by the producer company, it was announced that the release of the game was postponed once again: Here is the Dirt 5 release date!

The release date was delayed for just a few days, which pleased those waiting for Dirt 5. In this context, the date delayed from October 5 to October 9 is now set as October 16. The game, which will take its place on the shelves for PC users as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, will be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in the coming period.

In 2021, it is expected to come to the Google Stadia platform. The game will include a total of 12 different vehicle classes, a career mode consisting of five episodes and more than 130 events. It will also allow more than one person to race on the same screen by splitting the screen.



