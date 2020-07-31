DiRT 5 new Stampede game trailer

The new production of Codemasters can be seen in a video that lives up to the title of the game: mud and fast cars. If the dirt gets to the fenders, you better keep stepping on the accelerator, because the dirt DiRT 5 cars will not lack. The new production of Codemasters, a study focused on driving games, will return to the PC and current consoles, but it will also be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when these systems go on sale.

Before that happens, we can delight ourselves with the new gameplay trailer for the video game, which you can see in this same news story, on these lines. As you can see, the Stampede circuit is shown.

Our latest gameplay of #DIRT5 is an early look at Stampede in Arizona! Up to 12 trucks and buggies can do battle on these rough-and-ready circuits 🖐 Full video | https://t.co/xakYLBoivX

Launching October 9 | https://t.co/N7ykt9fwBC pic.twitter.com/9nsmY62bLl — Codemasters (@Codemasters) July 30, 2020

This production, which has a more arcade focus than other products of the company, will allow us to get behind the wheel of a good number of vehicles. But it is also that the developers have added a new career mode that will have the participation of actors such as Troy Baker (The Last of Us Part 2, Death Stranding) or Nolan North (Uncharted, The Last of Us). Codemasters promises decisions with ramifications, so it’s time to clear the storylines that have been prepared for the occasion.

At 120 fps on new consoles

On both Xbox Series X and PS5, DiRT 5 will give the player a choice between various graphics options. This means that we can configure the title to work at 120 images per second, although the sacrifice in terms of resolution has not been specified. In any case, the option to choose a 4K resolution at 60 fps will also be given, as we published in MeriStation.

DiRT 5 will be released on October 9 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The Google Stadia version will follow later, while the title will debut on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 when these consoles are released. Be that as it may, those who purchase the game in the current generation will be able to update it for free on the new consoles.



