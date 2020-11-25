Dirt 5 is one of the most fun racing games of this generation

The Dirt series has always had as one of its main attractions the possibility of making offroad and rally racing more accessible than its direct competitors, with simpler tests and controls. Dirt 5 honors the tradition of the franchise and is, right now, one of the coolest racing games of this generation… and also the beginning of the next one!

After all, Codemasters’ newest release not only shines on old war PS4 and Xbox One, but also starts racing on the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S, in addition to the PC, of ​​course. In our test we played on a PS4 base version and even there, Dirt 5 is already very impressive with its look, lighting effects and the dirt, dust and mud that are lifted by the cars. As we warned in our beta test, whether you’re a newcomer to the series or a fan of the old ones, the game has everything to please.

Running in style

Well experienced in more casual and adrenaline-fueled games like DriveClub, developer Codemasters Cheshire made Dirt 5 a game that overflows attitude, something evident from its initial menus, with a cool layout, to the insane premises of some of its tests , going through the choices of good rock music to pack the disputes. Dirt 5 is a game to put your foot on the board and raise the volume to the maximum!

As part of that bet on a cooler footprint, you’ll often run into a podcast-style chat while packing the game’s menus. Dozens of hours of dialogue were recorded that, surprisingly, don’t sound repetitive at any time. And the biggest draw here is that game stars Troy Baker (Joel, from The Last of Us) and Nolan North (Nathan Drake from Uncharted) lend their voices to the main characters. In fact, we even interviewed the pair during the promotion of the game.

Troy is AJ, a veteran and good-looking driver who serves as his mentor throughout career mode, while Nolan is Bruno Durand, AJ’s main racing rival. It is worth noting that, unfortunately, the game makes a serious mistake and does not allow you to choose the language of the voices through its internal menus, being necessary to change the language of the console to be able to hear the work of the original voice actors.

This is quite inconvenient, although the national voices also do an excellent job, since the charismatic and extremely competent voice actor and dubbing director Wendel Bezerra voices the main presenter of the podcast. It is only strange that the game chooses to guide conversations in events that take place off the screen and out of our eyes, which prevents the player from caring too much about the characters and what happens to them.

Breathtaking visual

As the new generation of consoles approaches, we are seeing more and more titles that offer the option of enjoying better graphics performance or a higher frame rate per second. Even on the base PS4 it is possible to choose between visual and performance in the internal menus and, fortunately, Dirt 5 runs very well in both cases.



