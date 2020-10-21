Dirt 5 is finally announced as the PS5 launch title

Codemasters confirmed on Tuesday, the 20th, that Dirt 5 will be one of the PS5 launch titles. After months of announcements about its arrival on other platforms, the developer finally spoke out, also revealing that the game will have a free PS4 upgrade for the new generation.

We're excited to confirm that #DIRT5 will launch on @PlayStation 5 from 𝗡𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟭𝟮! 🖐️ Cross-gen online with PS4 players

🖐️ 4K and 120fps options

🖐️ Faster loading

🖐️ FREE upgrade from PS4

🖐️ DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers 👉 https://t.co/pq48K5Uynw pic.twitter.com/SB9cvLwZrn — DIRT (@dirtgame) October 20, 2020

According to the announcement, the new game from Codemasters will feature all the technologies of the PlayStation 5 in its optimized version. The game will have 4K and 120 fps options, possibility to play with friends of the current generation via cross-gen and improved load times. In addition, the title will be fully compatible with the haptic feedback feature of DualSense and will use adaptive triggers for more accurate and realistic commands.

Dirt 5 will be released on November 6 for the PS4, Xbox One and PC, on November 10 for the Xbox Series S / X and on November 12 and 19 for the PS5.



