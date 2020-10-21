Dirt 5 is finally announced as the PS5 launch title

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

Codemasters confirmed on Tuesday, the 20th, that Dirt 5 will be one of the PS5 launch titles. After months of announcements about its arrival on other platforms, the developer finally spoke out, also revealing that the game will have a free PS4 upgrade for the new generation.

According to the announcement, the new game from Codemasters will feature all the technologies of the PlayStation 5 in its optimized version. The game will have 4K and 120 fps options, possibility to play with friends of the current generation via cross-gen and improved load times. In addition, the title will be fully compatible with the haptic feedback feature of DualSense and will use adaptive triggers for more accurate and realistic commands.

Dirt 5 will be released on November 6 for the PS4, Xbox One and PC, on November 10 for the Xbox Series S / X and on November 12 and 19 for the PS5.

See Also
Codemasters Shared New Screenshots of the Excited Dirt 5

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here