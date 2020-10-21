DiRT 5 is coming at launch for PS5: 120 FPS, 4K

The Codemasters driving video game will arrive this November 12 (November 19 in Europe) with news regarding PlayStation 4.

Codemasters has confirmed that there will be no delays in the next gen version of DiRT 5 for PS5: it will go on sale on November 12 (November 19 in Europe). In this way, and like the Xbox Series X version, as soon as the new consoles are available we can acquire the final version of the new generation with many improvements compared to Xbox One and PS4. Let’s get to know all those news.

120 FPS mode, reduced loading times, cross play with PS4 …

If on Xbox Series X it was confirmed that on November 10 we will be able to play DiRT 5 with a 120 FPS mode, that guarantee will be no less on PS5, which will also have 4K mode and another at 120 frames per second with load times that will be reduced almost to a minimum. The difference with the 4K 60 FPS mode is that the loading of textures will be reduced and the resolution will vary. It should be said that to run the mode at 120 FPS you need a television with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and with HDMI 2.1 input.

In addition, those who have a copy of DiRT 5 for PlayStation 4 and want to make the leap to the next generation will be able to do so totally free. One of the incentives of this edition is that it will take advantage of the unique capabilities of the controller, the DualSense, which will have advantages such as haptic feedback of the controller and adaptive triggers. Finally, although the data from the PS4 version will not be transferred to the PS5, it will be cross gen in online multiplayer games.

To learn more about the game and our impressions after testing it in depth, we recommend that you take a look at this extensive article.

DiRT 5 seeks to be a clear bet on the arcade formula that we were used to in previous episodes of the series, an off-road title with all kinds of disciplines, types of vehicles and tests. We will have more than 70 routes to travel in 10 real places in the world; changing weather and terrain hazards. In addition to the career mode, which will feature a story told by Troy Baker and Nolan North, we will be able to compete in eight different types of events. Also, online multiplayer mode with events designed to compete against the rest with up to 12 players.

DiRT 5 arrives this November 10 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5 (November 12/19) in physical and digital format.



