Dirt 5 gets official gameplay running on Xbox Series S

Developer Codemasters has released a new gameplay trailer for Dirt 5 running directly on the Xbox Series S, the low-cost console of Microsoft’s new generation. The video puts the player in one of the game’s main and most challenging events, the Path Finder, located on a mountainous and uneven track in Italy.

Codemasters did not reveal the specifications for Dirt 5 and what resolution is running on the Series S, but from the images it is possible to see that it is running in the standard configurations of the consoles, that is, at 1440p and 60 fps. As for Ray Tracing, which has been confirmed in the next generation of Microsoft consoles, nothing has been said about whether the technology is being applied or not in the game.

Dirt 5 will be released on November 6 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and will arrive on November 10 for Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. A version for PS5 will also be released, but there is still no confirmed date.



