Dirt 5 gets new gameplay trailer on Xbox Series X

The developer Codemasters published a new trailer for Dirt 5, featuring more gameplay scenes and with graphic and gameplay details captured directly from the Xbox Series X. Check out the following:

In the video, a little more of the different scenarios that will be present in the game is shown, all with natural phenomena happening in real time and with different levels of intensity, such as rain, intense sun to blur the view, snow and even dense fogs . Some tracks may also be practiced at different times of the day, with the night time appearing to be quite challenging and realistic due to the difficulty in seeing the curves.

The trailer also features short snippets of multiplayer mode, where multiple players will be racing online in Dirt 5 game modes, vying for space over uneven, slippery and mountainous terrain.

So, what did you think of the gameplay? Did you like it? Tell us in the comments section!



