Dirt 5: free crossplay update arrives Tuesday

Dirt 5: Codemasters announced a massive free update for Dirt 5, bringing new game features, improved modes, themed vehicles and the long-awaited crossplay function, which allows gaming between PlayStation, Xbox, PC users and between generations of consoles starting this Tuesday (11).

The Red Bull Revolution update, published with the sponsorship of the popular energy brand, brings new editing tools to the Audi S1 ​​EKS RX Quattro, Mini John Cooper Work Buggy, Peugeot 3008 DKR Maxi, Volkswagen Race Touareg 3, Porsche 911 RGT and Peugeot 208 WRX, which receive a series of news from the livery editor, which can be unlocked in limited events by Racing Esports and the FIA ​​World Rallycross Championship.

The Playground scenarios also gained cosmetics from the energetic, including Red Bull’s iconic inflatable arch. In addition, new options for weather conditions can be applied when creating tracks in the arenas of Arizona, South Africa and Italy, adding extra challenges to the circuits and being able to be shared to test the skills of the online community.

The biggest news of the Red Bull Revolution is due to the long-awaited implementation of the cross platform system, where PlayStation, Xbox and PC players will be able to face each other in public lobbies, as well as PS5 and Xbox Series S / X users. The tool can be enabled or disabled during the search for matches, and if groups of friends want to enter rooms together and take advantage of the feature, it will be necessary to activate crossplay matchmarking.

Finally, it was confirmed that the ghost loops will already be available in the Time Trial and Playgrounds (Gate Crasher), giving the opportunity to observe in real time the courses completed by participants from all over the planet, in order to help with the ideal traces and curves and with the drivability in the different terrains.

Dirt 5 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.