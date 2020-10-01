DiRT 5 and Maneater will not allow PS4 to PS5

Codemasters’ driving video game does not yet have a release date on the new Sony console. This is how things are in both cases.

DiRT 5 and Maneater will have their own version for the new Sony console, PlayStation 5, but their PS4 equivalents will not allow us to transfer our saved game and other progress to PS5. This has been confirmed by both parties in different statements; Identical situation to the one supported by SEGA days before with Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which will be released in November on PS4 and will not allow migrating the game with PS5 next March.

Doubts with the cross-save from PS4 to PS5: some games do; others don’t

The British studio Codemasters, which faces the most ambitious DiRT delivery to date, will arrive this November 10 worldwide for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC; while on PS5 they still do not have the date decided. When asked by fans on the social network Twitter, we have learned that this exit window has not been decided and that, likewise, the saved game of the PlayStation 4 version will not be able to be transferred to PlayStation 5. If we look at the North American solution, from Xbox One to Xbox Series X | S it will be possible as the Smart Delivery function is guaranteed (which also includes the purchase of the game only once).



