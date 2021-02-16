DiRT 4 Among Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft shares the list of video games that will no longer be available in its on-demand title service at the end of this month of February.

As is customary in Xbox Game Pass, many games become part of its offer and others leave the catalog every month; This is the case of DiRT 4 and Oxenfree, two of the most prominent titles that will be part of Xbox Game Pass at the end of this month of February. This has been announced by Microsoft, publishing the list of titles that will leave the service in just two weeks.

The seven games that Game Pass abandons

Thus, a total of seven video games will be those that will leave the Microsoft service on February 28, either only on Xbox One, only on PC or on both platforms. This is the case of the DiRT 4 driving video game, which will no longer be available on Xbox One; or the beat’em up Mother Russia Bleeds, which will do the same on PC. Below we offer you the complete list of games and their respective platforms that will no longer be part of Xbox Game Pass at the end of this month of February.

DiRT 4 (Xbox One)

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight (Xbox One and PC)

Mother Russia Bleeds (PC)

Oxenfree (Xbox One and PC)

The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Xbox One)

Vambrace: Cold Soul (Xbox One and PC)

World of Horror (PC)

This is collected by the TrueAchievements portal, which has become aware of the games that will no longer be part of Xbox Game Pass at the end of this month of February through the official app of the service. At the moment it is unknown which games will be added to the Xbox Game Pass catalog soon, although Microsoft should not take long to announce them.

Let’s remember that all the new additions to the games on demand service for the second half of February are already available, including Project Winter, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age or Jurassic World Evolution, among others.