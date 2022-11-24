Dirk Kite Was Fired 176 Days Before His First Job As a Manager

Former Liverpool striker Dirk Keith has been sacked from ADO Den Haag just 176 days after he landed his first managerial position.

After working as a coach at Quick Boys and Feyenoord in his native Netherlands, Kite got his first managerial job in June.

Having signed a one-year contract with the Eerste Divisie club, the former Liverpool striker has been tasked with inspiring promotion after a tumultuous period that included a spell under Alan Pardew.

However, after 16 matches, ADO Den Haag languishes in 17th place in the standings, having won only four home matches under Kuyt this season.

After a 2-2 draw with Jong AZ Alkmaar in September, Kite was confronted by some angry fans of the club at the training base and police were called to the scene.

And since results have not improved since then, the club announced its decision to relieve Kuyt of his duties on Thursday.

“This is a difficult day for ADO Den Haag,” the club said in a statement.

“The club has decided not to continue with Dirk Keith. We are convinced that a change of direction in the first team can help turn the situation around. Ambitions remain unchanged.

“We thank Dirk for his professionalism, dedication and dedication. In addition, we are very grateful for the perseverance, perseverance and inspiration that characterize Dirk as a person.

“The club wishes Dirk good luck in everything that he will meet in the future. We hope that our paths will cross again someday.

“The club is currently considering the vacancy that has arisen.”

ADO Den Haag was promoted to the Netherlands Second Division after finishing last in the Eredivisie in the 2020-21 season.

They sought to return to the top level immediately, but almost missed and hoped that Kite would lead them to another promotion in the 2022/23 season.

This did not happen because the Hague club felt that they had no other choice but to part with the Dutchman. It is not yet known whether Kite will take up another manager role elsewhere.