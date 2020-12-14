DirectX developer Eric Engstrom dies

One of the most impressive figures in the game world has died. According to the report of The Wall Street Journal; former Microsoft engineer Eric Engstrom died on December 1st due to injury-related complications. Engstrom passed away at the age of 55, and Alex St. Together with John and Craig Eisler, he developed the DirectX programming interface that made the gaming experience possible on Windows and paved the way for Xbox.

St. John knocked on Engstrom’s door in 1994 to make the gaming experience more practical on Windows 95. Game developers preferred the possibilities offered in Windows 3.1 at that time. St. Engstrom assisted John in preparing DirectX and also supported Microsoft senior management in getting the project accepted. Brad Silverberg, who was the head of Windows at the time, was also Engstrom, St. He had to fight for John and Eisler to keep their jobs.

After these tough struggles, DirectX paved the way for Windows to become the number one gaming platform. The programming interface also pioneered the Windows CE platform used on the Xbox and Sega Dreamcast.

Engstrom’s contribution to the world of technology is not limited to DirectX. Engstrom, which supports the development of the mobile phone industry with its initiative called Wildseed, also contributed to the preparation of Windows Mobile and the display of ads on Microsoft’s online services.



