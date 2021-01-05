DirecTV Go extends promotion of ‘5 years of free HBO’

DirecTV Go, a streaming service that arrived in Brazil last December with a network of 95 channels, has extended its launch promotion: consumers who join the service until 11:59 pm on January 10 will have free access to channels and content HBO for the next five years.

The benefit is already available to those who hire the basic package, which costs R $ 59.90, with the right to a free trial period of seven days. DirecTV Go is an option aimed at people who want to expand their streaming options, without giving up those traditional linear TV channels.

In this way, DirecTV Go offers the option of more than 90 channels, but maintains the live programming of Rede Globo de Televisão, Record TV, SBT, Band, Rede TV! and the Futura channel. The basic plan includes 73 broadcasters, such as Discovery, Fox, Warner Channel and Globo group programming: Globo News, Multishow, GNT, Viva, among others.

In addition to the contracted channels, the client also has access to content on demand from HBO, with famous titles such as Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies, Westworld and Chernobyl, which are available in the app itself.

How to hire DirecTV Go?

The subscription to DirecTV Go is more like that of a streaming service than with a subscription TV, as it does not involve any type of physical or printed contract, nor even any technical installation service, requiring only a connection with internet and downloading the application. The product allows two simultaneous accesses of up to five different connected devices.

Streaming can reach your TV directly, in the case of Samsung, Sony, LG and Sharp SmartTVs, or through Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge and Firefox browsers. If your TV is not Smart, you can connect to DirecTV Go via Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku and Elsys Smarty dongles. In addition, the service can be accessed via smartphones (iOS and Android) and tablets.