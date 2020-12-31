Director to reveal Project Re Fantasy ‘as soon as possible’

We still haven’t seen how the gameplay of Project Re Fantasy, Katsura Hashino’s next endeavor, turned out to be, but the director himself guaranteed that this will change as soon as possible! The promise was made in the latest issue of the traditional Japanese video game magazine Famitsu.

There, the producer of Persona 3 and Catherine left a year-end message to their fans, saying: “the coronavirus has forced the world to change quickly and adapt, and the only thing we can do now is to keep working quietly. ”

“The game I’m working on is at its key development point, and I hope to face the challenge head on and try my best to show the world interesting gameplay as soon as possible. Please look forward to our fantasy RPG! ”

If you were out, there are good reasons to be excited about Project Re Fantasy. Originally unveiled in 2016, the Studio Zero development team brings together some of the main names responsible for the Persona franchise. What are your expectations for this release? Comment below!



