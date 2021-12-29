Director reveals the new plot that we will see on Netflix

When The Squid Game was released worldwide on September 17 on the Netflix platform, no one imagined that it would become an international phenomenon that would force its creator and director Hwang Dong Hyuk to rethink making a continuation that he did not have. intentions to produce and more importantly, to begin to discuss even a third installment.

With a magnificent staging and the participation of a talented cast led by renowned actors Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo, as well as special appearances by famous South Korean stars Gong Yoo and Lee Byun Hung, the shocking 9-episode Korean thriller , caught audiences from all over the world.

The story revolves around a group of 456 desperate people who participate in a mysterious and deadly survival competition for a ghoulish millionaire prize inspired by innocent childhood games. According to its creator, the production is a call to reflection on how cruel today’s society can be, even calling it a mini version of the real world.

The success of The Squid Game was so great and immediate, that Hwang Dong Hyuk had to stop realizing that he did not have a second season planned, to give in and agree to do it. But this time he would rely on a team of writers, since the creative process of the first one took him a year to finish and more than a decade to get the necessary financial support that allowed him to finally produce and distribute it.

This December 28, Hwang Dong Hyuk participated in an interview for the South Korean network KBS in which he commented that he knew that millions of fans of the series were waiting for a firm confirmation and that he is currently in the middle of conversations with Netflix on seasons 2 and 3 of The Squid Game, ensuring that they were well under way.

Regarding the plot of The Squid Game Season 2, the director announced that his intention is to focus on Seong Gi Hun, the character played by actor Lee Jung Jae, who will fight to discover the international organization behind the competition, the characters he will meet in his risky investigation and those he pursues. On the other hand, it was also known that Netflix showed the possibility of a third installment, by clarifying:

“It is true that we are discussing a wide variety of possibilities for The Squid Game.”