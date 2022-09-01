Director Prey says Arkane was forced to use this name: “It’s rude… not what I wanted to do”

Prey director Rafael Colantonio said that Bethesda forced developer Arkane Studios to use the name Prey, despite his disagreement and feeling “rude” when using it.

Speaking on the AIAS Game Maker’s Notebook podcast (and spotted by Kotaku), Colantonio said that using that name was disrespectful to 2006’s Prey, which was a completely different game created by a completely different team and company.

“Calling Prey Prey was very, very insulting to me. I didn’t want to call this game Prey, and I had to tell reporters that I still want to,” Colantonio said. “There is a bit of an artistic, creative side that is offended when you say to this artist, “Do you know your game? It will be called Prey.” And you say, “I don’t think it should be. I think it’s a mistake.”

Colantonio said the name Prey also hurt the game’s sales because fans of 2006’s Prey—a first—person shooter about an ex-soldier abducted by aliens-would protest the Arkane game, and those who didn’t like the original wouldn’t watch twice. at him.

“It was also a slap in the face for the first creators of Prey,” he continued. “I wanted to apologize to them many, many times. I didn’t really have a chance because I don’t really know these people. We never intended to steal their intellectual property and make it our own. I wanted to do it.”

Colantonio left Arkane shortly after the release of Prey in 2017, citing the name fiasco and general disagreements with management as one of the reasons for this. While Prey was well received by critics and players — IGN said it was great — Colantonio commented that its sales were poor and the franchise has been dormant since several DLCs were released in 2018.

Arkane Studios IGN Game Reviews

Ryan Dinsdale is an IGN freelancer. He’ll be talking about the Witcher all day.