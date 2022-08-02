Director Prey Reveals the Amazing Inspiration for the film’s Soundtrack

The director of the long-awaited Predator prequel, Prey, reveals the amazing inspiration behind the film’s intense soundtrack. The 20th Century Studios summer blockbuster Hulu is coming out this Friday, which tells about a Comanche warrior Naru trying to protect his tribe from a highly developed alien hunter. The Production takes place in 1719, about 300 years before the 1987 cult classic directed by Arnold Schwarzenegger, and returns the franchise to its roots as a sci-fi action movie. To achieve the desired tone, the Prey director hired most of the Native American actors and filmed them in the forests of Calgary.

Dan Trachtenberg says that while in Calgary, he discovered the possible source of another of Prey’s most important components: the soundtrack. During the preparation for the shooting of the film, Trachtenberg played Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and was amazed by the great music of the game. When he asked who created the soundtrack for the game, it led him to Sarah Schachner, who became the composer of Prey.

Although the inspiration is a little spontaneous, it is quite reasonable, given the beautiful design elements of AC Valhalla. Schachner has mainly composed music for Ubisoft’s popular franchise dating back to Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, but has also worked on The Lazarus Effect, Iron Man 3 and Now You See Me. Her impetuous accompaniment should fit very well into the rough and harsh atmosphere of Trachtenberg’s blockbuster, according to Valhalla. The director suggests that fans will listen to Schachner more in the future, and this may seem true if the prequel is successful. In the meantime, Prey fans can listen to the official soundtrack of the film on the day of its premiere on Hulu.