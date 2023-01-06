Director Peter Berg spoke about his long-awaited documentary about Rihanna’s rise to fame.

Reports about the film’s plans first appeared back in 2015. At the time, it was said that the project would offer “an unfiltered look at Rihanna’s life and how she became a worldwide icon.”

In 2018, Berg (“Lone Survivor”) he said that the document could appear in cinemas “in about a month and a half,” but it has not materialized yet.

During a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the director was asked where he is now with a feature film that is due to be released by Amazon.

“We’re waiting for [Rihanna] to approve it,” Berg replied.

“It’s done and sold, and Amazon is ready. She’s a perfectionist, so we keep adding. It’s been six and a half years of filming, so yes, he’s ready to go. We’re just waiting for her to say, “Yeah, let’s do it.” I don’t know. Maybe it will be a 10-year project.”

Further, the director said that he was “not particularly” concerned that the pop star might not approve the project.

“When Rihanna asked me to do the document, I thought she was joking,” Berg continued. “My work tends to be a little more masculine, at least at first glance. But it allowed me to dive in and out of her life while I was doing other things.

“I loved watching her in the studio, seeing her turn Fenty [Beauty, cosmetics brand] into this billion-dollar company, and now into a mom. It’s such an enriching experience, I don’t care how long it takes.”

Last October, Rihanna released “Lift Me Up”, the singer’s first track as a lead artist after her eighth studio album “Anti” in 2016. She later followed him with the song “Born Again”. Both singles were included in the soundtrack to the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

Rihanna is scheduled to headline this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, which will take place next month at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

During an interview at the end of last year, the star refuted the assumption that performing at the Super Bowl means that she will soon have new material.