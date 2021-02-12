Director of Godzilla vs. Kong will direct sequel

Adam Wingard, who commanded the still unprecedented Godzilla vs. Kong, was announced as director of the sequel to The Other Face. Paramount has also confirmed that it will approach the film as a sequel rather than a remake, which will feature a new cast, with no names yet announced.

Oren Uziel started working on a first version of the script for a remake, however, it was abandoned by Paramount. Now Wingard and his partner Simon Barrett have started to rewrite the text.

Launched in 1997, The Other Face tells the story of FBI agent Sean Archer (John Travolta), who participates in an operation to infiltrate the life of terrorist Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage). To get inside information, they undergo surgery to change their faces, but the situation changes when Troy wakes up from the induced coma and decides to go after Archer to take revenge on his former enemy.

The original film was directed by John Woo and screenplay by Mike Werb and Michael Colleary. The cast also featured Joan Allen, Gina Gershon and Alessandro Nivola. The sequel to The Other Face has no premiere date or confirmed official title.