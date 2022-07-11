Director of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Teases Playable Red XIII

Tetsuya Nomura, director of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, hinted that Red XIII could be played in the next Final Fantasy 7 Remake game. The long-running Final Fantasy series has been home to several memorable characters, but Red XIII from Final Fantasy 7 stands out as the only non-two-legged game hero in franchise history. A long-lived representative of an unnamed species of hybrid lion and wolf creatures, Red XIII (birth name Nanaki) was captured by the Shinra Electric Power Company before the events of FF7 and experimented on by the perverted Professor Hojo.

Red XIII is then discovered and rescued by Cloud Strife and his friends during their raid on SHINRA headquarters at the beginning of FF7, and soon becomes a loyal member of the group until the end of the journey to uncover Shinra’s plans and prevent the renegade soldier Sephiroth from destroying the planet. Despite the fact that he is a fairly popular character in FF7 and its larger expanded universe, Red XIII could not be played in the FF7 Remake due to the fact that he appeared relatively late in the game’s storyline, which mainly covered the early part of the original FF7, which took place in the city. Midgara. However, the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will begin with Cloud and company escaping from a megacity controlled by Shinra, which means that Red XIII is likely to become a much more prominent character in the future.

Red XIII may also be fully playable in FF7 Rebirth, at least according to a hint from game director Tetsuya Nomura in a recent interview with Dengeki Online (translated by The Gamer). Nomura (who also designed Red XIII for the original FF7) answered the question about Red XIII being a playable character in Rebirth by telling the interviewer to “look forward to it,” which probably confirms that players will be able to control the ferocious but still-noble lion-dog in the upcoming sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake of 2020.

This is just one of the many ideas that Tetsuya Nomura and FF7 Rebirth producer Yoshinori Kitase have shared about their latest project over the past week. In addition to noting that some FF7 Remake character models were slightly modified for Rebirth (such as the young ninja warrior Yuffi Kisaragi), Nomura also revealed that he and Kitase briefly considered releasing the multi-part Final Fantasy VII Remake series as two games before eventually deciding that it will be a trilogy. The third and final installment is already in development ahead of the planned FF7 Rebirth release next year, and although little is known about it, Nomura has stated that its subtitle will follow the naming pattern established by Remake and Rebirth, starting with “R”.

Meanwhile, the FF7 Rebirth plot will resume at the moment when Red XIII becomes a permanent part of the main FF7 cast. Red XIII is a truly unique character in the Final Fantasy universe, which makes the idea of controlling him with the updated FF7 Remake combat system even more intriguing — and players will probably have such an opportunity when Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is released on PlayStation. 5 next year.