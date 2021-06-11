Director James Wan Discovers The Final Title Of Aquaman 2: Release Late 2022

Aquaman 2: The sequel to Aquaman already has an official title and reveals part of its plot context; filming begins this summer with Jason Momoa and Amber Heard. Aquaman 2 already has an official title; This is how its director James Wan has advanced, confirming that the sequel to one of the highest-grossing films in the DC Extended Universe will receive the name Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. This has been published by the filmmaker through his official Instagram account with a provisional poster in which the film’s logo can already be seen, although with the progress of production, the design and typography of it may change completely.

Theatrical release on December 16, 2022

Thus, and as part of what seems like a pre-production meeting of the film, a title is confirmed that could well refer to the seventh Atlantean kingdom that is mentioned in the first film after knowing the rest of the underwater kingdoms, which like the fans will know, they are Atlantis, Xebel, Kingdom of the Trench, Kingdom of the Brine, Kingdom of the Fishermen and Kingdom of the Deserters. So much so, that the plot of this sequel could delve into a still unknown realm; hence the title Lost Kingdom.

Be that as it may, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom will start filming this summer in the United Kingdom with the code title Necrus, all under the direction of James Wan (Saw, Insidious, Aquaman) and with a cast headed by Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson, who reprise their roles from the first installment as Arthur, Mera and Ocean Master; Along with them, the presence of the Danish actor Pilou Asbaek, Euron Greyjoy from Game of Thrones, has been confirmed.

Recall that Jason Momoa himself has participated in the development of the script for Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom to convey his ideas to James Wan himself to shape the final script with writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (Aquaman, Warren File: Forced by the demon or several episodes of The Walking Dead, among other works).

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom opens in theaters on December 16, 2022.