Director Andrew Dominic talks about the movie “Blonde” starring Anna de Armas

Screenwriter and director Andrew Dominic joins the show to discuss his controversial “biopic” about Marilyn Monroe, “Blonde” starring Ana de Armas. He discusses the adaptation of the book for the screen, which scene could give the film an NC-17 rating, the play of Ana De Armas, and we even find time to talk about Brad Pitt as Jesse James.

