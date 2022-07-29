Director Addison Heymann Interview: Hypochondriac

The horror film “Hypochondriac” will be released in theaters on July 29, even before the release in digital format and on demand. It was created by Addison Heymann. His debut as a director and screenwriter follows the story of Will (Zach Villa, “American Horror Story” and “The Destroyer”), who tries to leave his past behind and build a future with his boyfriend Luke (Devon Gray, “I See You” and “No”).

However, moving on becomes especially difficult when Will’s mother contacts him after a decade of silence. The boundaries of fiction and reality are blurred, and Will fears that he, too, is losing himself due to mental illness. Viewers watch as Will plunges into darkness as he is haunted by images of his past and struggles to stay afloat.

Screen Rant talks to screenwriter and director Addison Heymann about how his own struggle served as a source of inspiration for the film.

Screen Rant: This is your debut as a screenwriter and director. How do you feel about the upcoming release?

Addison Heymann: Good! It’s pretty funny because I knew July was going to be crazy. And then I find myself in the middle of it all. And I just feel like I’m constantly in the eye of the storm because I’m too busy to admit the fact that I’m worried, and it’s good that my anxiety comes from being alone. And I’m not alone right now. So cool.

But I’m excited. I don’t know. I hope people like it. And if not, I hope they won’t tell me. If you know what I mean? I made this film for people suffering from mental illness. And I will say that every time I show this movie, someone then comes up to me and thanks me for it, and I changed one person. And if that’s the case in the end, then the whole process was worth it, you know?

Screen Rant: Yes. Actually, I was going to ask you about it. Because it’s a horror movie, but it’s psychological. Personally, I’ve always liked them the most because they seem the most real. What inspired you to write such a horror movie?

Addison Heymann: I had a nervous breakdown. In fact, a very short version of this: I lost the function of my hand for six months after an injury at work that made me unable to write messages… eating food with a fork… And so I was just on the couch for a lot of them. And I convinced myself that I was dying of ALS, Lou Gehrig’s disease. And my mom, who suffers from bipolar disorder, left me voice messages, constantly telling me not to trust my friends.

So this confluence of events made me just crack and crack. And from there I started writing on pillows with ice packs, because it hurt me, but I wanted to write something about it and eventually decided on an emotional retelling of what it feels like to break down. You mentioned the psychological aspects of this, and it doesn’t matter to me what is real and what is not. It is important that it is real for him, and that he is in danger from himself, from his mind and from his monster.

And so, like in every scene, he’s in constant danger, because at any moment, you know, he could die, he could commit suicide, because he doesn’t know what’s really going on really. And for me it was scarier than making it independent of his psychiatry in this case narrative.

Screen Rant: I really like the way you did it, especially the way you shot it. You have a lot of different transitions and effects, and there is also a theme of repetition. I remember several times I even asked myself: “Have I heard this before?” So did you try to make the audience doubt yourself a little throughout the performance?

Addison Heymann: Oh, yeah. All the time. You know, it’s funny. For example, there were people who said, “Was the boyfriend even real?” And I’m like, “I’ll never tell.” But also, at the end of the day, you know, it’s a beautiful thing in movies, especially in movies like this, when it comes out, it’s not mine anymore. But we definitely — there is this video game — it’s a super bowl called “Eternal Darkness” on the Nintendo GameCube. Anyway, the point is that it’s like a horror-style video game where there’s a madness meter.

And every time you get damaged or go through something, the madness counter increases. So, all the time we were going to the movie, I was telling my actors and crew that there are two meters of madness. There are things that I want the audience to think are real and what is not, and what is actually real and what is not. And we are constantly walking between different scales between these two measures of insanity. So, we have a lot of things to tell this story. We drew a baseline on the lens to make it a little blurry.

We have a Lensbaby that makes things completely blurry behind the surroundings. We have, you know, a pocket computer that puts you right in the middle of things when you follow it.