Directly edit Office files in email attachments with Gmail

Google makes it even easier to work with Microsoft Office files. The company now offers users the ability to edit Office files attached to incoming email messages from within Gmail. In this way, it brings the kind of support it previously brought to Google Docs and Spreadsheets to the e-mail service.

Previously named G Suite and renamed Google Workspace, the package that includes services such as Google Docs, Spreadsheets, Slides, Meet and Calendar has also been available for a while to edit Word, PowerPoint and Excel files. However, previously it was possible to transfer documents to Google Drive and edit them later. E-mail attachments were only viewable.

The process will be more streamlined thanks to the new workflow. Now you can click on an Office file to open and edit it directly in the Google Docs editor, just like editing a regular Google Docs file… But with the new editing functionality, Office files do not need to be converted to Google Docs files. The original file format is preserved.

Gmail offers users the ability to reply to the original email message. In addition, you can also add the updated file in the Office file format to the answer without the need to reload it after you download and update it.

In addition, Google is releasing a new Macro Converter add-on for Google Workspace to make Office files work more organized in Google Docs. This will enable users and organizations to transfer their macros from Excel to Spreadsheets more easily.

Similarly, Google is working for better document orientation and image support within Google Docs. This will allow documents to be arranged for both horizontally and vertically arranged pages, and the text and watermarks behind the images to be arranged accordingly. However, new display functions will be released next year.



