Directed Deeks to Become a Representative?

Season 12 of NCIS LA has not been any easy at all, first, his liaison position is permanently terminated and he is suspended from the LAPD, so he and Special Agent Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) have spent their money. their savings they had just as they were getting ready to buy their dream home, but then comes up with a solution to make the numbers work, by selling the bar.

But operations manager Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt), who has been in an undisclosed location so far this season, comes up with a miracle: Deeks is going to the academy! She will eventually become an NCIS agent. This has been a long time coming for the former LAPD detective, and we’ve put together the timeline below:

After Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) runs into the team while undercover, Hetty approaches him to become her LAPD liaison in season 1. It’s a position she assumed for an episode earlier. of being called on another undercover assignment, in which the team steps in to help him after he is presumed dead in the Season 2 premiere.

On the other hand, before resigning to undertake his own mission, Hetty leaves Deeks with a gift: his resignation from the LAPD and an application to join the NCIS permanently as an agent. While Deeks may have been working with the team for several years at this point, there are still growing pains and trust issues.

But when he and Sam (LL Cool J) are kidnapped so the secret identity and life of the latter’s wife are at stake, Deeks more than proves his worth, never giving up anything even under torture. That’s when Sam really accepts him as one of his own.

Due to police reform, the LAPD is undergoing a public safety review and has canceled all partnerships and links. Likewise, although Nell (Renée Felice Smith), is replacing Hetty, she does her best, but there is nothing she can do to prevent her from being fired permanently.

She has even more bad news: she’s a little too old to join NCIS as an agent. Hetty pulls a few strings for Deeks to enter the academy telling her that she should never let age get in her way.

But now it’s up to him to show that he can succeed as an agent, given his experience (both on and off the team), we’re not worried.



