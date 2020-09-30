Direct Bayern 1-0 Dortmund: Lewandowski substitutes

Bayern Munich entered the German Super Cup match against Dortmund in anticipation of a fifth title under coach Hansi Flick.

Bayern took the lead after a quick counterattack after Dortmund’s corner. Lewandowskiphá was caught offside and disappeared for Tolisso to finish.

A cross from the right flank found Kimmich, but the head kick didn’t make it difficult for goalkeeper Hitz.

After the ball entered Davies, it passed Dortmund’s goal but there was no result from the Bayern players.

The match begins! Bayern is in service.

Squad for Bayern vs Dortmund:

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Süle, Pavard, Kimmich, Martínez, Lewandowski, Davies, Hernández, Tolisso, Müller, Coman.

Dortmund: Hitz, Delaney, Dahoud, Meunier, Passlack, Can, Brandt, Ajanji, Hummels, Reus, Haaland.

Verdict Bayern vs Dortmund:

Bayern Munich hosted Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup final at the Allianz Arena and had the chance to add a silver trophy to their collections on Wednesday night.

Hansi Flick’s side won four big trophies this year, but they lost to Dortmund in last season’s Super Cup and recently suffered a heavy defeat. Due to the incidence of Covid-19 in the state of Bavaria, this match will be played without an audience.

In the German Super Cup match last season, Dortmund beat Bayern Munich 2-1, lifting the cup once more. It was Die Borussen’s fourth win after 7 matches, making them the number one star of the Bavarian Gray on this field of play.

But at this eighth meeting, Bayern Munich was once again far more valuable than its eastern counterpart, despite the fact that coach Hansi Flick and his teachers lost 23 streak after a massive defeat. He gained momentum ahead of Hoffenheim in the third round of the Bundesliga over the weekend.



