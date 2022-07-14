Dir-Jean Page is open to “Bridgerton” remaking the Duke of Hastings after his exit from the first season

Let’s move on. Less often-Jean Page has left his Bridgerton role in the past without worrying about the production if they remake the Duke of Hastings in the future.

Will Dir-Jean Page ever return to Bridgerton, what he said

“They’re free to do whatever they want,” Page told Variety at the premiere of his new action movie, “The Grey Man.” “Shonda and I have [Rimes, executive producer of Bridgerton] there was a wonderful conversation at the end of the first season.

The London native continued by acknowledging the praise he received for playing the beloved character of Simon Basset, who was at first the adamant fiance of Daphne Basset (Phoebe Dynevor), but married her at the end of the show’s first season.

“We did so well with this redemption arch that people forgot that Simon was terrible. He was the best example of a Regency fuck any of us have ever met,” Page continued. “So, since we’ve come full circle so well, because we’re stuck on this landing, you’re left with this great feeling. You really have to be brave to finish such stories.”

Everything you need to know about the third season of the series “Bridgerton”

He continued by saying that he had not yet watched the second season of the popular Netflix series, which debuted in March. “I didn’t catch up with him,” the “Sylvia’s Love” actor said.

Bridgerton has recast roles before, and Hannah Dodd was supposed to take over the role of Francesca Bridgerton after Ruby Stokes left. However, the writers did not use this approach with Page’s character, explaining his absence in the first few minutes of the second season by the fact that Daphne simply stated that her husband was just “at home”, taking care of their child.

Although the For the People graduate has moved on to other television and film projects, fans are still wondering if he will ever return to the series. Page claimed that he always planned to spend some time playing Simon.

Sorry! Bridgerton Remakes Francesca with Hannah Dodd: What you Need to Know

“This is an arch for one season. It will have a beginning, a middle, an end — give us a year,” the Harry Potter graduate recalled of his early conversations with producers in an interview with Variety in April 2021. “[I thought] ‘This is interesting’ because it seemed like a limited series at the time. I come, I do my bit, and then the Bridgerton family moves on.”

He noted that he “had nothing but excitement” about the story continuing without him, adding, “But there is also value in completing these arcs and securing the landing.”