Dir-Jean Page from Bridgerton — the new face of Armani Code fragrances

Just when you thought Jean-Jean Page couldn’t be more dapper, the former Bridgerton star has been announced as the new face of Armani Code.

Actors of the series “Bridgerton”: how Dir-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor and others look in real life

The fragrance, which was first introduced 18 years ago, is being transformed to complement its newest messenger and support the idea of “modern masculinity,” the label shared in a press release on Tuesday, June 21. The appearance has a rounded square shape. a bottle, as well as a recycled classic fragrance that has retained its woody identity.

“Less often, Paige interprets and explores the nuances of a gentle, deep masculinity that is not ostentatious or ostentatious,” brand founder Giorgio Armani said in a press release on Tuesday, June 21. “He truly and soon spontaneously represents cultural wealth. and the vitality of this moment in time,” the 87—year-old designer added.

Dir-Jean Page and his girlfriend Emily Brown rarely appear at the GQ Men of the Year Award ceremony in London.

In addition to the ad, which included timeless black-and-white photos of Page, the 34-year-old London-born star will be featured in an advertising campaign for the new cologne. The commercial, directed by Manu Kossu, will debut in September. Paige joins the famous Armani Beauty family, which includes Cate Blanchett, Tessa Thompson, Barbara Palvin and others.

The star of For the People called the performance “an absolute privilege.” He continued: “This allows me to embody the laid-back style of the brand that defined the peak of the iconic cinematic style and continues to inspire a progressive view of how we will all shape our future.”

Armani’s announcement came after Page reunited with his Bridgerton co-star Jonathan Bailey at Giorgio Armani’s spring 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week on Monday, June 20. The men looked as good as ever with Paige in a navy blazer and matching trousers. For his part, Bailey, 34, looked cool in a patterned button-down shirt.

Appearing as the Duke of Hastings in the first season of the Netflix drama, Page announced in April 2021 that he would not be returning for the second season. Bailey reprised his role as Anthony Bridgerton (the brother of the Duke’s wife, Daphne Bridgerton) for the second installment, which explores his decision to finally get married.

After leaving the hit TV series, Page was busy. The actor is preparing for the release of the film “Grey Man”, which will premiere on Netflix on July 22. The film tells the story of courtier Ryan Gosling, a CIA agent who reveals the dark secrets of the agency. Ana de Armas and Chris Evans are also part of the cast.