Diplo event in Fortnite live, Higher Ground concert live

We witnessed the live the last concert of Diplo’s summer in game Fortnite Chapter 2 Magisterial Party. We tell you as a chronicle.

The last summer concert of Diplo’s Fiesta Magistral in Fortnite is held on Friday, July 31 at 8:00 p.m. CEST. We are live in this event of Season 3 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2, and we tell you how it is. In addition, we give you the date and time, of the repetition that will have:

Efectos visuales ✔️

Atuendos increíbles ✔️

Lanzadores de pintura ✔️ Todo listo para que @diplo tome el escenario principal. ¿Buscas canciones para practicar tus mejores pasos? ¡Mira la lista de reproducción de Diplo: Fiesta Magistral en Spotify!https://t.co/CkSV38pSQD pic.twitter.com/MEm13i6KPU — Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) July 31, 2020

This is the last Diplo concert in Fortnite’s Magisterial Party

This Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass Season 3 event was held in the Master Party game mode, and, according to Epic Games, runs for half an hour. Fiesta Magistral changed its name in the mode selector menu to “Diplo en Fiesta Magistral”:

We entered this queue of Fortnite Battle Royale half an hour before the concert started to go with plenty of time. Once inside the game, we headed to the Main Stage, east of the island of Fiesta Magistral, between quadrants F4 and F5 of the map:



