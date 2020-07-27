Diplo event in Fortnite: Higher Ground; date, time

A new Diplo concert has been announced at Fortnite Battle Royale, called “Diplo Presents: Higher Ground”. We tell you when and how to see it.

Epic Games has announced a new event within Fiesta Magistral, the festive mode of Fortnite Battle Royale. Diplo will give a new concert, called “Diplo Presents: Higher Ground”, which will be part of Season 3 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2. We tell you everything we know below:

How and where to see the Diplo Presents: Higher Ground concert in Fortnite

On Friday, July 31, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. CEST (Peninsular Spain time), the Diplo Presents: Higher Ground concert will be held in the Fiesta Magistral game mode. According to Epic Games, the concert will last half an hour. We leave you the exact date and time in various time zones of several Spanish-speaking countries more:

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31

Spain (Canary Islands): 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31

Argentina, Chile and Uruguay: 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31

United States and Venezuela: 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31

Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico: 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31

There will be a second session, at the following dates and times:

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 03: 00h on Tuesday, August 4

Spain (Canary Islands): 02: 00h on Tuesday, August 4

Argentina, Chile and Uruguay: 00: 00h on Tuesday, August 4

United States and Venezuela: 11:00 p.m. on Monday, August 3

Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico: 10:00 p.m. on Monday, August 3

Also, if we log into Fortnite Battle Royale on any platform between Friday, July 31, at 2:00 CEST and Sunday, August 2, at 02:00 CEST we will get the new Afterparty wrapper, which reacted



