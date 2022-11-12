Dion Dublin Praises Marcus Rashford After Stellar Performance Against Aston Villa

Former Manchester United striker Dion Dublin has praised Marcus Rashford for his brilliant performance against Aston Villa in the League Cup.

The United striker looked brilliant throughout the game and was an effective outlet.

He ended his fantastic performance with a great goal.

Rashford is gradually returning to his best qualities, which will please Eric ten Haga.

His participation in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar can give him confidence in himself.

After the match, Dublin praised the 25-year-old player:

“We all know how good he can be.”

“He’s fast. As a defender, you wouldn’t want to play against him.”

“He always wants to get on the right foot, but he can also get on the left; he has the whole set. And I’m so happy,” Dublin added.

“He became the best player of the match, the energy was great, he was always an outlet for Manchester United. Great tonight.”

“He is full of confidence. His condition is unbelievable.”

“I think he looks even slimmer than before. It also looks faster. And I think if he goes to the World Cup, he will be in the best shape you can imagine.”