Diogo Dalot Publishes Amazing Statistics in The Stalemate Between Manchester United and Newcastle United

Newcastle held Manchester United to a goalless draw, which forced the team to settle for one point.

In a disappointing game, several United stars were unable to come in and make any valuable contribution as the team did not score a goal.

One of the players who performed well in the game at Old Trafford is Diogo Dalot.

The Portuguese had an 88% pass accuracy in a hotly contested match against the Magpies.

Dalot, demonstrating his attacking prowess and ability to go forward, made an amazing 15 passes in the last third.

The 23-year-old has almost won all of his ground duels against an extremely physical and aggressive Newcastle team.

He won 3/4 of the ground duels he delved into.

The defender made three rebounds of the ball and won the same number of selections.

Dalot also successfully gave away two long balls to his teammates.

He registered two key passes to his name and won 100% of his competitions in the air.

Diogo Dalot’s game by numbers vs. Newcastle United: 88% pass accuracy

15 final third passes

3/4 ground duels won

3 ball recoveries

3 tackles won

2 long balls completed

2 key passes

1/1 aerial duels won

The fullback was at times limited in his ability to go forward as usual, but nevertheless both he and the coach will be pleased with his performance.

His performance against Newcastle highlights why fans are wary of the Dalot contract situation.

His term of office expires at the end of the season, although the club has the option to extend it for another year. It is imperative that he be tied to a longer-term contract to ward off any seductive looks.