Dimensity 9000 Will Be Present In The Redmi K50 And Oppo Find X.

Dimensity 9000: Nearly a month after introducing the top-of-the-line Dimensity 9000 processor, maker MediaTek has yet to confirm which lines of mobile devices would receive the chip for 2022.

The Android Authority website has now obtained at least some information about the component, involving the company’s long-time partners. According to the page, the 2022 models of the Oppo Find X and Redmi K50 line will run from the Dimensity 9000.

The launch of both is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021. In the case of Redmi models, MediaTek’s chip should appear in some of the variants, while others will have a Qualcomm processor.

In addition, manufacturers vivo and Honor also confirmed the component in their models, but without detailing the families or the launch window.

Ready to fight the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the Dimensity 9000 has a 3GHz ARM Cortex-X2 core, two 2.85GHz Cortex-A710 cores, and four 1.8GHz Cortex-A510 cores, plus 5G connectivity and Bluetooth 5.3 and a Mali-G710 GPU.