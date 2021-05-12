Dimensity 900 Overtakes Snapdragon 768G With Its Performance

Dimensity 900 is coming out, MediaTek continues to expand its 5G compatible Dimensity processor family with new members. Announcing the Dimensity 1200 and 1100 positioned in the upper segment, the company is now preparing to release a processor in the lower segment. MediaTek aims to reach middle segment devices with Dimensity 900.

Dimensity 900 is a continuation of Dimensity 820. According to a new claim from China, Dimensity 900 outperforms Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G in AnTuTu benchmark test with its performance. It is seen that the Snapdragon 768G got 400,000 points from the test, where Dimensity 900 got 480,000 points.

Dimensity 820 also scored 440,000 points in the same test. This means MediaTek has achieved a performance increase of about 10 percent with the Dimensity 900.

While the scores in question are not spectacular, they do not look bad either. Among Qualcomm’s 5G compatible mid-segment processors, only the Snapdragon 780G seems to outperform MediaTek’s processors. Snapdragon 780G scores 540,000 points in the test.

Although no official announcement has yet been made for the MediaTek Dimensity 900, the emergence of benchmark tests shows that the announcement is not far away.