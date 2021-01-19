Dimensity 2000 may come as MediaTek’s 5nm chipset

In recent months, we have seen some news here that point to the arrival of new processors and chipsets that will benefit from the new production possibilities, which included the arrival of, for example, the Exynos 2100 and the Snapdragon 888, both with 5nm.

Obviously, the presence of both companies already with the new production of 5nm stimulates the technology to be adopted for other SoC manufacturers and, apparently, the next one to adopt the lithography in question will be MediaTek, with the arrival of the speculated Dimensity 2000 .

According to rumors raised by the well-known leaker “Digital Chat Station” on the Chinese social network Weibo, the brand may bring Dimensity 2000 as early as next year, being the first in the line to bring 5nm production, surpassing Dimensity 1200 ( 6nm) and previous generations that were developed at 7nm.

Also according to the supposed roadmap released by him, the Oppo and vivo brands should initially benefit from the novelty, and it is likely that in the following months, the other partners of the brand will also launch devices with this new version of embedded SoC.

One of the potential brands that is not mentioned in the rumor but that will possibly take advantage of the partnership with MediaTek is Honor, which, after being sold by Huawei, should start betting on bringing SoCs from other companies, thus reducing Kirin’s dependence on HiSilicon.

The expectation (obviously not yet confirmed) is that Dimensity 2000 will bring the next generation of Cortex-X cores (allegedly Cortex-X2) on board, combined with Cortex-A79 cores and Mali-G79 GPU, which still depends on the confirmation of these cores and GPU by Arm.