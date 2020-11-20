Digital Yuan Users Can Reach 1 Billion Within 10 Years

Goldman Sachs published a fairly comprehensive report on the digital yuan. In the report, it was stated that the digital yuan, which is China’s digital central bank money (CBDC), will constitute 15% of the payments in the next 10 years. However, it is stated that the number of people using digital yuan will reach 1 billion in the same time period.

As China’s digital yuan work continues, Goldman Sachs has prepared a comprehensive report for China’s digital central bank money. According to what was stated in the report, payments made with digital yuan will reach 15% within ten years, and the number of users will increase proportionally to reach 1 billion.

In the report dated 17 November shared with Coindesk, it was stated that the only institutions that will be allowed to operate with CBDC will be commercial banks. This situation was interpreted as that banks would find the opportunity to compete with fintech companies on equal terms. However, it was stated in the report that fintech companies will turn to banking systems by taking a share from the growth in the financial system within 5 years, and thus, they will improve.

Pros and cons of the digital yuan

In the report, the advantages and disadvantages of China’s CBDC were also mentioned and listed as follows:

Pros:

Competition with other currencies,

To reduce costs while increasing efficiency,

Providing incentives for financial participation,

To improve the status of the currency in the international arena.

Cons:

Adoption issues,

Operational risks and security risks,

The disappearance of the intermediary role of banks,

Use of newly adopted technologies such as Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT).

China is very close to the cashless society

It is emphasized that CBDCs will one day completely replace cash, and it is shown in the graphic below that China, along with South Korea, is the country that uses the lowest amount of cash.

China’s number of mobile internet users is also equal to 64% of the total population (about 900 million people), which is highly favorable for the adoption of the digital yuan and its potential user base.

While the graph on the left shows the change in the rate of mobile internet usage in China, the graph on the right shows the rates of applications used on the mobile internet. Payments, which are at the top with 55%, are followed by e-commerce applications with 51%. Applications such as online banking, food, travel, transportation, and asset management follow respectively.

The digital yuan was introduced at Shenzhen Gas Stations. We can witness that this digital money, which has started to be included in daily life, is being talked about more frequently in the coming periods.



