Digital sales grew by almost 85% in the UK in 2020

Digital sales of video games have been growing steadily year after year around the world even before the coronavirus pandemic began, but the UK has shown record growth in the business!

The first data revealed that, throughout 2020, 67% of the games sold to the public were in digital format, but a new survey by the Entertainment Retailers Association showed a much higher number, with 85.4% of sales happening virtually!

In addition, games have become the main entertainment sales in the region, accounting for an impressive 48% of aggregate sales in the industry, a total that almost surpasses the music and home video industries combined!

For those who still like to collect physical media, the good news is that sales of boxed games also rose 7.2% compared to 2019. What is your favorite format to buy games? Comment below!