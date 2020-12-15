Digital reconstruction of the dinosaur brain surprised

Scientists were able to digitally reconstruct the brain of a dinosaur, a Thecodontosaurus, also known as the Bristol dinosaur, and the study, published on Monday (14) in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society, showed perceptions considered “surprising” about the diet and the reptile’s behavior.

Using advanced imaging and 3D modeling techniques, researchers at the University of Bristol, UK, were able to “reconstruct” the brain of a Thecodontosaurus, a genus of herbivorous dinosaurs that inhabited the region where England is today, at the end of the Triassic period, about 205 million years ago.

In a statement, released by the British University’s School of Earth Sciences, Antonio Ballel, one of the study’s authors, reveals “that parts of the brain associated with keeping the head stable and eyes and staring during movement were well developed.”

This means that, although dental morphology suggests that he ate plants, it is possible that this dinosaur has become carnivorous.

Research methodology

Co-author of the project, Professor Mike Benton explains that the Bristol Dinosaur Project emerged in the 1990s. The educational extension project allowed many students to deepen their research on the subject.

Although many of those fossils were discovered in the 1800s, their state of preservation has enabled them to be exploited by modern software recently deployed at the university. Thus, 3D models were generated after CT scans that managed to digitally extract bone from the rock, revealing unpublished anatomical details about the brain and the inner ear.

According to Ballel, the skull box of Thecodontosaurus is “beautifully preserved”, which allowed a comparison with that of other dinosaurs. In addition to the omnivorous characteristics, which contradict those of other necked members of their family, such as diplodocos and brontosaurs, the study of the inner ear also showed different auditory characteristics.

The hearing frequency of the Bristol dinosaur demonstrated a keen ability to recognize different squeals and squeaks from different animals, which reveals some kind of social complexity.



